LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Liaison Committee took steps closer on Tuesday to forming the future budget for the school district.

In the Morgan Center, the committee discussed reducing the Scotland County Schools budget through the next three years.

At last month’s meeting, Chairman Rick Singletary and County Commissioner Whit Gibson suggested the board come up with a plan to last for the next two or three years.

County Manager Assist Jason Robinson said members of the school board and the commissioners came together this meeting with different proposals in mind.

“The school board’s proposal is to have the $10,044,895 budget remain the same for the first two years and, in the third year to reduce it between $50,000 and $75,000,” said Robinson. “The commissioners’ proposal is to do a $50,000 reduction in the first and second year. Then the third year would be flat (stay the same).”

Robinson added that the goal of the commissioners is to reduce the school system budget to below $10 million to aid lowering the county tax rate.

“It continues to help them lower the tax rate, which has been the trend for the several years,” said Robinson.

Davis says the meetings are going well.

“We come and are sitting and talking, which is a good thing,” said Davis. “We may disagree, but we will come to some agreement between now and when the current funding plan runs out.”

The board agreed to have a final plan to give to their boards by November.

The Liaison Committee will have a strategic planning meeting Aug. 13 at 5 p.m. at the Morgan Center.

Hopes to reduce budget total within three years