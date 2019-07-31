Mom, boyfriend charged in death of toddler

CHARLOTTE (AP) — A North Carolina woman and her boyfriend have been charged in the death of her 1-year-old child.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police statement says 24-year-old Yasmine Danielle Richardson and 23-year-old Daquan Harmon McFadden are charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury. McFadden also is charged with murder.

News outlets report police say officers responded Tuesday morning to a report of an injured child at a Best Western. The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Authorities didn’t immediately release the child’s name or details about their injuries. Police say the investigation is ongoing and the scene was searched for evidence and witnesses.

Richardson and McFadden are being held at a county jail. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.