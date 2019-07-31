Resurgence focusing on downtown

Walters Walters

LAURINBURG — Since joining the Main Street America program, there has been a resurgence for downtown Laurinburg.

Laurinburg After 5 can now be found downtown along with the FunD Run and the steady flow of events from the Storytelling Arts Center along with ‘Tis the Season creating new holiday season activities for downtown.

These events, along with others, have helped bring new shops, services and restaurants that are emerging downtown.

This resurgence of the downtown area is a result of a commitment from the city of Laurinburg, and the community’s acceptance into the Main Street America program. Additionally, as part of the Main Street America program, a group of volunteers have come together to form the Downtown Advisory Committee to help provide guidance and support to the city’s efforts to enhance the downtown area.

“Downtown is starting to buzz — we’ve had a plan we’ve been working on a lot of people are getting involved,” said Downtown Development Coordinator Daniel Walters. “Downtown is on the rise and we’re going to continue to revitalize and make it a hub for Laurinburg.”

The Main Street America Program works to stimulate economic development within the context of historic preservation, using a comprehensive approach to downtown revitalization.

Since 1980, when the program began, Main Street communities in North Carolina have had more than $2.5 billion in new investment in their downtowns, a net gain of more than 5,500 new businesses and a net gain of more than 22,000 new jobs.

Led by efforts on Main Street, downtown Laurinburg is going through a revitalization, solidifying itself as the hub of commerce, culture, social events, and food for Laurinburg and Scotland County. These growth efforts have led to the direct investment in buildings and property – spurred on by a dedicated Downtown Investment Program.

In downtown, there have been several investments by public entities. Scotland County Economic Development Corporation has purchased two buildings downtown — the old Art by Design on Railroad and Main streets and the former Harris furniture building. The approach is to work first on the Harris furniture building and be able to present a vacant shell of a building that would only need minor tweaking for whomever would rent it out.

“My job is to do industrial recruitment but my job is also recruitment period,” said Director and President of the EDC Mark Ward. “We believe that by us owning those downtown buildings, we will manage it and we will do it the way we think the citizens want it to be done.”

The city of Laurinburg has also invested into downtown with the city taking the lead to purchase over six lots in the large area between South Gill and West Railroad streets. The aim is to create a vibrant civic space that plays hosts to many functions but also helps spur economic development and the continued revitalization of downtown.

Utilities have already been buried and crews are now taking the initial steps to prepare the land for both off-street parking and, more importantly, a green space for gathering, concerts, and special opportunities such as farmer’s markets and perhaps even weddings and events.

Recent studies have highlighted that food services and drinking places — especially specialty foods, clothing and clothing accessories, electronics and appliance store and home furnishing — are underserved in Laurinburg.

“If anyone is looking to have a business downtown please contact me and I’ll be more than happy to give information,” Walters said. “I can give information about what lots are available downtown. We’re partnered with RCC’s Small Business Center so we can also help get you set up with them to help get you on the right track to having a successful business.”

Walters also encourages everyone to come to some of the upcoming downtown events that are coming up to see what all downtown can offer. On Aug. 8-10, downtown merchants will be participating in the Summer Sidewalk Sale-bration with in-store sales along with several events. The events include a pep rally for back to school, Laurinburg After Five and a farmers market.

For information on bringing a business to downtown, contact Walters at 910-276-8324.

For information about downtown Laurinburg visit www.downtown-laurinburg.com.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or [email protected]

Walters https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_WaltersProcessed.jpg Walters