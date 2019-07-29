Police chief rescinds retirement notice

LAURINBURG — Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams has had second thoughts.

On Monday, Williams sent a letter to City Manager Charles Nichols rescinding his retirement notice. Williams originally announced his retirement in early July with a retirement date of Aug. 31.

Announced not long after his retirement was that Williams would be beginning a new position as district safety officer for Scotland County Schools beginning Sept. 1.

“I was born and raised here, so this is my hometown and my love for this community is more than words can express,” Williams said in the letter. “I have dedicated my life both professionally and personally, to helping people in any way I can and being just a small part of something special here in Laurinburg. The support I have received from the community at large since announcing my retirement has also been overwhelming and humbling. I have received so many calls from well-wishers, from the youth to the elderly, not only to thank me for my service but also asking me to reconsider.”

Monday’s letter finished by saying that, after much consideration and prayer, he wished to rescind the retirement notice, stating that he felt like he has much more to contribute as part of the Laurinburg Police Department team and would like to continue leading so the department can be the best it can for residents.

Williams has served 26 years in law enforcement and has served the past six years as police chief.

It is unknown at this time what process the city will have to follow and what the next steps are for the school system and the position Williams had taken.

Calls to reach City Manager Charles Nichols were not returned by deadline.

