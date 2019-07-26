National Night Out is set for Aug. 6

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is gearing up with other local lqaw enforcement and emergency personnel to create an evening of entertainment and fun for the community.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships. The block-style gathering is on Aug. 6 and is free of charge for anyone who wishes to attend.

The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Old Pope’s Building parking lot on the corner of Atkinson and West Cronly streets. There will be similar activities to years past, including a bounce house, along with more educational activities like the fatal vision course, which will have the participant wearing drunk goggles and driving a golf cart, and the safety house, which simulates low impact vehicle collisions.

Emergency personnel will have representatives from the Laurinburg Fire Department, Scotland County Probation and Parole, North Carolina Wildlife, EMS, Highway Patrol, and the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Those in attendance can also participate in a 50/50 drawing and a chance for door prizes. Food vendors will include Zaxby’s, Northview Harvest Ministries and Lighthouse Ministry. All vendors will be providing the food free of charge.

The Tuesday Cruisers will also be there to “cruise in and drive out crime.”

This year there will also be a raffle for a grill in order to raise money for next year’s event. The tickets are $2 a piece or 15 for $10 and can be purchased on site or picked up at the Laurinburg Police Department prior to the event. You do not have to be present to win.

For information contact Det. Jeffery Cook at 910-276-3211.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_NNO.jpg