Local educator recieves Order of the Long Leaf Pine

LAURINBURG — Longtime educator Vevely McDougald Malloy was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award at her 40 years of service banquet on Thursday.

Rep. Garland Pierce presented the award with a pink ribbon, thanking Malloy for her service to the county.

“You are in good company,” said Pierce. “Some people that have been given this award are Colin Powell, Oprah Winfrey, Billy Graham, Shirley Chisom … Ms. Malloy you are more qualified than you know, 40 years of service, thank you.”

Malloy is the founder of State Line Children’s World (day care) and is retiring after serving numerous Scotland County children, equipping and preparing them for school. She started the day care in 1979 in her home, teaching 16 children. The program has grown to become a pre-kindergarten, serving 55 children in three buildings.

Generations of her students came back to honor Malloy, including her granddaughter.

“She always tells me to learn something new and, if I don’t succeed, I can try again,” said Madison DeBerry. “I like when we go to the Berry Patch and you pretend to not see me eat all the berries … I’ll always love you.”

Parents of Malloy’s past students also said kind words, thanking her for pushing their children forward. The University of North Carolina at Pembroke English Professor Scott Hicks said Malloy taught his two children.

“She’s full of love and kindness and made such a difference in education and for our children,” said Hicks. “We love how much she invests in her children that she lets them be creative and express themselves. They are surrounded by a lot of creativity and a lot of interest, they grow.”

Malloy thanked her family, staff, friends and students.

“Let me thank each of you for your energy, time and efforts in making our community the very best we can for the families of Scotland County,” said Malloy. “It gives me great pleasure to see how they (the students) have grown … they remember everything. The rabbits and strawberry patch, the water pump, it just makes me feel good.”

She added when people asked her how she was successful, she listed one of her secrets: “When people ask me how I did it, I say that prayer has given me the strength so I can help a child each day.”

More than 150 people gathered to celebrate the local educator, and the night did not go without musical talent and fun. Jalena Collins and Marissa Jones performed a ballet number, Sommore Terry danced performed a classical dance and two Scotland High students, Terrance McLean and Santiago Dubon, played the trumpet and saxophone.

Guests enjoyed hors d’oueres from Manna Catering and closed out the night dancing to music from A New Creation Band.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_banquet-023.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_banquet-024.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ban1.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ban2.jpg