Pierce continues to press for Medicaid expansion

RALEIGH — Democrat House Reps. Garland Pierce, Charles Graham and Elmer Floyd held a press conference discussing the ongoing fight for Medicaid expansion on Tuesday.

“Expanding Medicaid coverage would prevent the cost of treating the uninsured from being passed on to our hardworking taxpayers,” Pierce stated in a press release. “Not only would our citizens benefit from having better health care, but new jobs would be created in the process. Hospitals and treatment centers would be able to hire additional workers to take care of these health needs.”

Scotland Memorial Hospital president and CEO of Scotland Health Care System Greg Woods said the hospital is behind expanding Medicaid and references a study by the NC Rural Center that supports his point.

“We have a lot of people here who don’t have Medicaid,” said Woods. “In the study, ‘Closing the Health Insurance Gap,’ it shows that in a five-year span without Medicaid expansion, Scotland County would pay (about) $15 million in uncompensated care. That’s a lot of money, so our board of trustees sent a resolution supporting Medicaid expansion to (Rep.) Pierce and (Sen.) McInnis.”

Wood said the hospital’s attention is toward Raleigh, as officials debate the next step.

“There is a debate going on and a bill on the floor that we support,” said Wood. “It’s not ideal, but is a good start for Medicaid expansion.”

Pierce added there would be no increased taxes for residents to fund this expansion.

“Ninety percent of the cost would come from federal funds which we have already paid through our federal income tax, with the additional 10 percent coming from hospitals and medical providers,” said Pierce.

In the House, Speaker Tim Moore introduced House Bill 655, “North Carolina Health Care for Working Families.”

Pierce said this legislation has received broad bipartisan support in committee and he also supports it.

“Gov. Roy Cooper believes that leaders in both the House and the Senate must be willing to commit to a serious negotiation and a path forward for Medicaid expansion,” said Pierce.

“It is every citizen’s right and privilege to live in this great country and have access to quality health care,” he added. ”Our quality of life depends on our health care opportunities. We all need to work together to assure that no one is left out.”

Pierce sends kind words to the residents of Scotland County for their continuous calls and emails.

“I am grateful that the citizens know the importance of this issue and how it affects the lives of many of our fellow citizens in Scotland County,” said Pierce. “I am still convinced this is the right thing to do to expand Medicaid. It is important that we not leave Raleigh without some form of Medicaid expansion, whether it be the Governor’s proposal or House Bill 655 North Carolina Health care for working families, which has broad bipartisan support.”

All in all, Pierce still talks of working together to provide health care, regardless of party.

“I am fully committed to voting for Medicaid expansion because I know it is the right thing to do morally and ethically for our citizens,” said Pierce. “Democrats, Republicans and Independents all need health care and, for that reason, we should come together on this very important issue.”

Scotland Memorial Hospital alsoin support to improve health care