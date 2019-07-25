Butler to leave library for Hoke County Schools

LAURINBURG — Those who have spent the summer enjoying the programs put on the Scotland County Memorial Library will notice a familiar face missing as Youth Services Librarian Lynnette Butler leaves Friday to take a position with Hoke County Schools.

Before taking the position with the public library, Butler had more than a decade of experience working in schools, spending most of her time at Scotland County Schools but also working for Richmond County Schools as well. Now, after almost two years at her position, she has decided to go back into the school system.

“I’m really going to miss the interactions I have with the regular patrons and being able to keep up with all the new things,” Butler said. “But now I’m going to have more time to get out and volunteer … I plan on volunteering here at the library, so I’ll still be around.”

Butler added that, with taking the new position, she’ll have more time off to give back to the community. Some of the things she wants to get involved with are Habitat for Humanity and Project INASMUCH.

“I’m still going to be doing everything I can to promote literacy,” Butler said. “Since I’m working in the schools I’m hoping I’ll be able to show the students how important the public libraries are and how much they have to offer. It’s a way to give them another resource that they might not have known they had.”

The decision to leave her position at the library was a hard one, according to Butler. She explained that she felt like she was being pulled between the two but decided to take a leap of faith toward the new opportunity in hopes of someone else getting an opportunity with the library.

“It’s such a great place to work and there are wonderful people here,” Butler said. “It was when I told some of the children that it really tugged on my heartstrings. Some of them were telling me not to leave but I told them I’d still be around and with school starting, they’ll be able to get into a new routine just like me.”

Butler added that she has been privileged to be able to put together the programs for the children and has been able to watch Scotland County Schools grow with the recent literacy grant allowing for little libraries and more literacy opportunities for children.

“I’m very excited but also nervous for this new opportunity,” Butler said. “I’ve learned so much working here and I hope I was a positive influence on the people here.”

