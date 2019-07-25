Break-in

LAURINBURG — An employee of the Piggly Wiggly reported to the police department on Wednesday that he left his phone in his vehicle and when he returned the iPhone 8 valued at $800 was missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Carver Street reported to the police department Wednesday that someone had stolen $600 of tattoo equipment from them.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Beta Street reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had stolen $800 from the residence.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Birchwood Circle reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had caused $500 to their 2011 Ford Mustang by covering it in spray paint.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Cypress Drive reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had caused $300 to the residence by spray painting graffiti on it.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — Nic’s Pic Kwik No. 1 reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had attempted to pay for gas with a counterfeit $20 bill. The suspect wasn’t aware that the money was fake and it is under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jamie Lowe, 30, of Pea Bridge Road was arrested Wednesday for financial card theft, financial card fraud, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses and six counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

LAURINBURG — Antionette Hawes, 53, of Durham was arrested Wednesday for two order for arrests for failure to appear. She was given a $300 bond.

