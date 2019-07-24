Dozens taken from library into outer space during Summer Reading Program

LAURINBURG — More than 100 youngsters and adults were whisked away into outer space Wednesday morning when Mark Daniel presented Scotland County Memorial Library’s finale of the Summer Reading Program.

Daniel, a puppeteer, magician and storyteller from Mocksville, has been awing youthful crowds since 1985.

“I’m just passionate about books and reading,” he said. “I think kids today really need to know how much fun they can have reading books — and I love bringing books alive.”

Daniel’s focus on Wednesday centered around books dealing with astronauts, rockets and space. He zeroed in on several books during his show, including “Moustonaut” by Mark Kelly, “Magic Tree House: Midnight on the Moon” by Mary Pope Osborne, “Zelda’s Big Adventure” by Marie Alafaci and “Meteor” by Patricia Polacco.

But the star of the show was “Steggy,” a dinosaur puppet who helped Daniel bring the book “Boy + Bot” by Ame Dyckman to life.

“Steggy” and Daniel kept the crowd laughing and assisting with cheers of “Wow,” “Whoa” and “Good job, Steggy.”

Daniel also gave the crowd an education on meteors, and showed them a number of actual examples from around the world — including one from the bottom of a crater measuring 1 miles wide and 600 feet deep in Arizona. Daniel used Rihanna Clark, 9, of Gibson to show that the meteorite was, indeed, magnetized — which proves it came from outer space.

Daniel has been a regular for the library’s Summer Reading Program. He’s made more than 20 visits over the years, all starting when he was invited by former Children’s Librarian Mildred Davis.

“She was the first to invite us and we’ve always enjoyed coming to Laurinburg since then,” Daniel said.

The feeling is mutual.

“We’re always excited to have Mr. Daniel here for our Summer Reading Program,” said current Children’s Librarian Lynette Butler. “The children and adults really seem to enjoy his show.”

As the morning show came to a close, Daniel emphasized his most important message of the day.

“There’s plenty of summer left, so be sure to find a good book here at the library, check it out, take it home, read it and then share it with your parents, your brothers and sisters, and your friends,” he said.

For information about Daniels, go online to magicalstoryteller.com.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

