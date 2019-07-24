Break-in

LAURINBURG — The Muffler House reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had broken into the shop and stole $321 in currency along with a pair of binoculars. The suspect also attempted to steal a 1987 Chevrolet pick-up truck that was inside the building as well.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Stanton Avenue reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had stolen an air compressor and air hose from the back of his truck while it was parked at his place of work on McColl Road.

Traffic stop

LAURINBURG — Police officers stopped a 2002 Buick on Old Lumberton Road and Sanford Road on Tuesday for fictitious plates. Upon investigation it was revealed that the driver and passenger both has orders for arrest. Both were arrested and it was found that there were glass pipes and drugs in the vehicle and on their persons.

Keith Clark, 47, of Maxton was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, resist delay and obstruct as well as an order for arrest for felony probation violation. He was also cited for fictitious plates and driving while license revoked. Clark was given a $26,000 bond.

Letecia Locklear, 36, of Rowland was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and four order for arrests for failure to appear. She was given a $13,000 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_annacrime-15.jpg