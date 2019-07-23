Sidewalk sale hopes to bring crowds downtown

Hughes Hughes

LAURINBURG — A three-day celebration will be coming to downtown Laurinburg in hopes of bringing in more people to the local shops.

On Aug. 8-10, downtown merchants will be participating in the Summer Sidewalk Sale-bration being organized by the Downtown Advisory Committee with in-store sales — and even taking some to the sidewalks. Along with the sales there will also be several events tied in with the event.

According to Scotland County Tourism Development Authority Executive Director Cory Hughes, there will be a different event for each day. The first is a “Meet the Scots” school celebrations with a pep rally and a meet and greet with some of the sports teams from 5 to 6:30 p.m. On Friday the event will join with Laurinburg After Five, which will be having Big Daddy Love performing.

On Saturday there will be a farmers market in the new city park area on Railroad Street from 10 a.m. to noon. Hughes added that they’re wanting to have more farmers markets downtown and this will give them an idea if the community wants it or not.

“We’re hoping that people come and they get come enjoy downtown,” Hughes said. “The events are a way to make coming downtown even more enjoyable.”

One thing thing that is special for teachers and school staff is that if they buy anything during the sales they can fill out a form and be entered to win Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce gift cards as something that will be just for them.

“We wanted to do something to celebrate the schools and the teachers as well as bringing people downtown,” Hughes said. “There will even be a bus parked by the A.B. Gibson building for people to donate school supplies for the year.”

For information about the Sale-bration or any of the events contact Daniel Walters at 910-276-8324 or Cory Hughes at 704-900-9504.

