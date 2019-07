LAURINBURG — U.S. 401 was shut down in both directions Tuesday afternoon after a fatal single-car wreck.

Sometime between 11 and 11:30 a.m., a single vehicle hit a utility pole on the west side of U.S. 401 near Tartan Road and required traffic to be rerouted.

Electrical crews were also brought out as the accident caused a power outage to the area.

The Highway Patrol is investigating the accident and they have not released the name of the victim or anymore information on the accident.