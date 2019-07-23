BOE hears options for invocation before meetings

DuBuisson DuBuisson

LAURINBURG — At Monday night’s Committee of the Whole meeting, members of the Scotland County Board of Education heard about ways to bring prayer back into the meetings.

Recently the board has been opening up their meetings with a moment of silence or reflection instead of opening with a prayer, so Board Attorney Eva DuBuisson suggested at last month’s COW meeting that the board could have a rotation of different church leaders sign up to give the prayer at different meetings and brought a draft policy for the board members that was similar to that of one from Cleveland County.

“Essentially it sets up a rotation where superintendent’s staff would be responsible for putting the word out and people could sign up for certain dates,” DuBuisson said. “The draft gives one and a half minutes, which can be discussed, to give an invocation.”

The school district would not approve what the invocation would say but could pass guidelines from the Supreme Court’s ruling of that it should not promote one faith over the other.

Boardmember Summer Woodside questioned if, by having other people come in and do the prayer, it would lessen the chances of the district getting sued or if it would be equal to giving a moment of silence.

“Right now the moment of silence is without controversy and I do not see any legal risk there,” DuBuisson said. “This procedure that has been something that has been approved by courts, but the question of it being in a school board has never come to the courts … there are those who question whether it might be different in a school situation since you tend to have young people and your purpose is education, but it has never been tested. But I do think this is a much lower risk than your former practice.”

If no one would be signed up to give the invocation then a moment of silence would be reviewed.

DuBuisson added that there could be more information added, such as the religious organization being in operation for at least a year or has to worship regularly. She added that there could be more criteria or the guidelines changed if the board runs into any issues.

Superintendent Ron Hargrave asked what the staff’s duties in this process would be and the answer would be to publish the invitation, receive inquiries, make a schedule and possibly follow-up to determine the legitimacy of the organization.

It was decided that the board would further discuss the topic before setting the policy.

In other business:

— The potential to bring a Hall of Fame to Scotland County to recognize and celebrate the athletes from the county was brought to the board. The idea was to base it off of Hoke County’s current hall of fame to help establish one here. There was support for the idea but the board was told it would take some time before the first recognitions would be given.

