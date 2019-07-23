Bailey talks football

LAURINBURG — Scotland High football coach Richard Bailey was upbeat about the prospects of the 2019 varsity season, but still cautious enough to remind the Rotary Club that last season should be enough to prove nobody knows how things will go.

The Fighting Scots finished the regular season with a 5-5 record and limped into the playoffs after a myriad of injuries that all but devastated the team on both sides of the ball.

Despite that, Scotland High earned its way into the state championship, where they lost a 35-28 decision to East Forsyth.

“Last season was a different kind of year for us,” Bailey said. “We faced a lot of adversity — plus only having nine seniors on the roster after graduating 32 — including Zamir (White).”

He added that he’s looking at having 20 to 25 seniors on the team this season.

“Last season told us a lot about our fan base (because) our stands weren’t getting filled up like we’d become used to,” Bailey said. “But that all changed when we started winning. So I suggest y’all go out and get those season tickets now, because you never know when we’re going to turn it on … just kidding.”

He went on to talk about how the coaching staff has to adjust every year, based on the kind of personnel the Fighting Scots will have.

“But one thing is always true: tradition never graduates,” Bailey said. “The goal is always to win a conference and state championship. How we get there changes from year to year.

“The advantage we have now is that we had a lot of young players who got experience in the playoffs and state championship,” he added. “This season, they are stronger and better.”

Bailey pointed to a conference loss against Richmond Senior as the turning point last season.

“The way we lost that game … it was a great motivator for us,” he said. “We knew we probably wouldn’t play anyone as good as they were in the small 4A playoffs.”

Bailey then offered up a Q&A session to the club.

— On the potential to throw the ball more, Bailey said “we’re going to utilize the best pieces we have (including) the fact that Bruce Wall will be moved back to wide receiver, which is his natural position.” He also said that many of the plays will be run-pass-option, where two-thirds will turn into runs.

“But I still have to make myself pull the trigger on pass plays,” Bailey added.

— On his coaching staff, he said the same group will be back, for the most part, with the addition of Sam Grooms.

— On new players moving into the district, Bailey said the Fighting Scots will have two “really good athletes” coming, which he said will give him “probably the best running back group we’ve ever had. We’ll be very deep with six really good players.”

He also said that, in the defensive backfield, where Scotland has been susceptible, he is happy with what he has seen — which is as many as eight backs who are interchangeable.

“No. 1 is as good as No. 8, which gives us a lot of flexibility,” Bailey said.

He is also very high on his linebacking corps.

— Quarterback was brought up and Bailey said it will be a competition between rising juniors Tyler Barfield and Mandrell Johnson.

“I think we can win with either one of them,” he said. “I wish one would become ‘the dude,’ but right now we have two dudes.”

Bailey was asked for an update on White at Georgia, and he said that the former Fighting Scot running back is doing really well.

“He’s happy to be a full member of the Georgia team,” Bailey said of the redshirt freshman.

That led into a discussion about college potential for high-school players.

“We have some really good players who can play college ball at some level,” Bailey said. “I wish they would emphasize the fact that there are hundreds of college players who don’t get drafted and don’t have a college degree. People need to understand that — it’s all about the degree.”

Scotland will open the regular season on Aug. 24 against Southeast Guilford, and Bailey said there will be some big tests in both non-conference and conference games.

“After Guilford we play Hoggard, Marlboro and D.H. Conley in non-conference,” he said. “Pretty stiff.

“Our conference will also have its challenges,” Bailey added.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-5063023 or [email protected]

