Mother Nature cuts concert short

LAURINBURG — It wasn’t Mather Nature’s heat that put a crimp in the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concert series on Friday. Instead, it was her water works.

Just 25 minutes into the concert by Sonic Spectrum, a torrential downpour complete with thunder and lightning broke out and sent the crowd scattering — as well as the members of the band finding ways to keep their equipment and instruments dry.

The concert was, in many ways, a homecoming for Jon Easterlin, a Laurinburg resident who is the guitarist for Sonic Spectrum. And on Friday, he was rocking his black Scottish kilt for the home crowd.

“This is one of those bucket list things,” he said before the concert began.

Those who came were treated to some of Easterlin’s shredding of his nine-string guitar before the rain came, but most were disappointed it was cut short.

“I looked forward to this all week,” said Antonia McCabe of Wagram. “We might need some rain, but I wish it had held of for a few hours.”

Almost eerily, Sonic Spectrum opened the concert with the Temptations’ tune, “I Got Sunshine (on a cloudy day).” The band managed to get through several more songs — including “My Girl,” “Soul Man,” “Summer of ‘69” and “Play That Funky Music” — before the downpour began.

The Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concert series will wrap up on Aug. 9 with Big Daddy Love.

