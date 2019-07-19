Maxton reisdents file for office

MAXTON —Filing for the municipal election ended on Friday and a total of eight people filed for seats with the town of Maxton with two incumbents not seeking re-election.

Current Maxton mayor Chip Morton did not file for re-election meaning Maxton will see a new mayor in 2020 and two candidates will be facing each other for the position.

Also not filing for re-election was James McDougald for town commissioner, while incumbents Paul McDowell and Elizabeth Gilmore will go against four other challengers for the three seats.

The general election will be held on Nov. 5 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. with One-Stop Early Voting starting on Oct. 16 and running to Nov. 1 from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Starting Oct. 6 voters can request mail-in absentee ballots with the last day being Oct. 29. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by 5 p.m. on Nov. 5 and received in the elections office by 5 p.m. on Nov. 8.

In order to vote in the election residents must register by Oct. 11. A photo ID is not required during this election.

Maxton mayor

— Challenger Victor Womack has been on the Maxton Commissioner Board for nearly 10 years, having been elected twice and appointed once.

“Maxton is a nice little town — two hours from the beach and two hours from the mountains — but it’s poverty stricken,” Womack said. “I would like to see the town grow faster than the way it is. Maxton is slowly gaining progress but it needs to go a little more faster. If I’m fortunate enough to become mayor, I would like to have a team to hit the ground running and make some very positive changes.”

Womack is retired from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, serving in federal law enforcement for 26 years. He has a degree in Criminal Justice from Nassau Community College in New York and a bachelor’s degree in Sociology and Social Welfare from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He is a Vietnam War veteran.

Womack is pastor steward at St. Matthews AME Zion Church.

— Challenger Paul Davis filed but did not provided any information to the Exchange.

Maxton Town Commissioners, three seats

— Incumbent Paul McDowell is a retired Maxton police chief and current baptist minister.

“I am a proven candidate that works for the people of Maxton,” McDowell said. “For the last four years I have worked to make Maxton a better place to live.”

McDowell is a former United States Marine and has worked as a chaplain with the Maxton Police Department and the Robeson County Law Enforcement Executive Association. He has also been involved as the president of the Maxton Ministerial Alliance.

— Incumbent Elizabeth Gilmore worked for the Social Security Administration for 40 years before retiring.

“I’m committed to the citizens of Maxton and their needs,” Gilmore said. “We will continue to grow as we have for the past four years.”

— Challenger Harold Seate filed but did not provided any information to the Exchange.

— Challenger Donna Lynn Locklear filed but did not provided any information to the Exchange.

— Challenger Toni (Kandy) Bethea filed but did not provided any information to the Exchange.

— Challenger Chandra Short filed but did not provided any information to the Exchange.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]