Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Fox Run Apartments on Hasty Road reported to the police department on Thursday that his TV and TV stand totaling $998 was missing from the residence. There is a person of interest.

LAUREL HILL — Old Wire Convenience on Old Wire Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Friday that someone had broken into the store from the roof and caused $3,500 to the roof and to two security cameras.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Bridle Path Drive reported to the sheriff’s office on Thursday that someone had stolen a $3,100 necklace from him on Tuesday.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of East Covington Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had caused $300 damage to two windows and a piece of siding by shooting it with a BB-gun or pellet gun.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Raleigh Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had caused $300 damage to three glass windows by shooting it with a BB-gun.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Asheville Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had busted the rear passenger window of her vehicle causing unknown amount of damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to the police department on Friday that she had found a hole in the rear window of her vehicle causing an estimated $700 damage.

Counterfeit

LAURINBURG — Waffle House reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had used three counterfeit $20 bills at the restaurant. The incident is under investigation.

Arson

LAURINBURG — Police responded to South Caledonia Road Thursday after a report of a vacant house on fire. The fire caused $10,000 in damages to the residence and it was found that accelerant was used to start the fire. It is unclear if this is related to the recent string of arson that the police department has been investigating but the incident is under investigation.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Robert Walters, 25, of Cooper Street was arrested Thursday for possession of a firearm by convicted felon. He was given a $15,000 bond.

