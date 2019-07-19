Accident kills plant worker

ST. PAULS — A worker at Sanderson Farms was reportedly killed Wednesday when a tractor-trailer truck ran over him.

Sanderson Farms, which is on N.C. 20 West, is within the jurisdiction of St. Pauls, and the accident was investigated by the St. Pauls Police Department. The Robesonian was told Chief Thomas Hagens would have to release the information and that he was not at work on Thursday. The newspaper also was told the report had not been turned in.

Fire Chief Evans Jackson said the accident occurred behind the chicken-processing plant in an area where trucks unload chickens. Hagens told another news outlet that no charges would be filed.

The identity of the person who died was not available.