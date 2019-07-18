Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Blue Woods Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that someone had broken into their storage unit stealing more than $16,000 worth of items. The items included a washer and dryer, tires, antique furniture, softball equipment, lawn furniture, kayaks and a four-wheeler.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Hasty Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Tuesday that someone had stolen a 3-ton air conditioning unit valued at $200 from the residence.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Monticello Drive reported to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday that unknown persons had stolen two bikes valued at $200 from the back porch of the residence.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Gulf Street reported to the police department Thursday that a black male had thrown a window through the window of his residence causing $200 damage.

Traffic stop

LAURINBURG —A police officer was on Adkinson Street Tuesday night when he saw a truck traveling exceeding the posted speed. The officer turned his lights on and attempted to stop the vehicle which pulled onto Duncan Drive. The driver then got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee. The driver was apprehended and identified as 24-year-old Kwasi Russell of South Caledonia Road.

Russell was arrested and it was discovered the 2016 Toyota Tacoma was reported stolen out of Georgia. He was also found to have a plastic baggie of crack cocaine and marijuana on him as well as marijuana in the vehicle. Russell was charged with possession of stole property, possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana, resist, delay and obstruct as well as several traffic offenses. He was given a $15,000 bond.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Jacinda Jacobs, 30, of South Turnpike Road was arrested Tuesday for misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was given a $1,500 bond.

LAURINBURG — James Bearfield, 28, of Appaloosa Court was arrested Wednesday for felony possession of ecstasy and two failure to appear warrants. He was given a $7,000 bond.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_annacrime-11.jpg