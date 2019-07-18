Local bank branch to host blood drive

LAURINBURG — The American Red Cross currently has a mid-summer emergency need for blood, so the local State Employees Credit Union will be hosting a blood drive Tuesday.

On July 9, the Red Cross released a press release stating that blood was being distributed faster than what was coming in with fewer blood donors and blood drives during the summer months.

According to Heather Hitchens, who is coordinating the blood drive, the branch heard of Brooke Canady being in an accident and needed blood transfusions — so they decided to host a blood drive in honor of her.

“Other branches of State Employees Credit Union have hosted blood drives, but our branch here has not,” Hitchens said. “Right now the Red Cross really needs blood and they’re pushing for people to donate because they’re low on supplies. We’re hoping that the community will come out and donate in order to help.”

The blood drive will be at the local State Employees Credit Union, located at 381 Plaza Road in Laurinburg, with the Red Cross mobile unit from noon to 4:30 p.m.

Those interested in giving blood will go inside the bank to register before giving blood.

For more information on giving blood or about the American Red Cross visit its website at redcrossblood.org

