NC’s poet laureate shares her stories

LUMBERTON — North Carolina Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green tackled social issues and family lineage on Wednesday during an afternoon of poetry.

Green read several of her works to an intimate crowd in the BB&T room at Robeson Community College. The reading served as a kick-off to the 2019 Book ’Em event scheduled for Sept. 14.

“The summer is the best time for individuals to read,” said Crystal Edmonds, English, Humanities and Social Sciences Department chairperson at RCC. “So this was a way of saying maybe you don’t want to work a novel but think about poetry and how creative it is.”

Green is the first African-American and third woman to be named North Carolina’s poet laureate. She was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2018. She is an instructor at the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University and specializes in documentary poetry.

Documentary poetry uses primary or secondary documents to tell or retell an historical or current event. Green said those documents could be photographs, recipes, birth certificates or even death certificates.

“I spend a lot of time researching,” Green said. “I uncover a lot of stuff and a lot of that stuff is my personal genealogical stuff.”

The works Green read included “Shooting from the Center,” “What Daily Things” and “Oh My Brother.”

The reading of “Oh My Brother” was dedicated to Eric Garner, who died in 2014 in Staten Island, New York City, after city police Officer Daniel Pantaleo put him in a chokehold while arresting him. A decision was made Tuesday to not bring federal charges against Pantaleo.

“I’m waiting for the governor to get a call asking, ‘Why she reads so much about political stuff?’” Green said.

When asked why she chooses themes such as slavery, inequality and history, Green said she answers: “Because that’s who’s whispering in my ear.”

“Your duty, your space, your place in this world is to tell,” Green said. “I do my truth.”

Vanessa Abernathy, president of the Robeson County Arts Council, said Green’s work is in step with civil issues in the United States.

“It was excellent and very refreshing and timely — poetry that speaks power,” Abernathy said. “It was extremely moving in light of the times.”

Before the reading, Green led a workshop titled “Building Community through Writing and Art.” During the workshop, she focused on stories that are needed to be told to demonstrate how communities have survived. Participants also explored the color and shapes of stories and their musicality.

“We haven’t had a poetry workshop on campus before, so we thought this would be a great way to engage the community,” Edmonds said.

“People were very engaged and really allowed themselves to personally embrace the workshop,” Green said.

Vibrina Coronado was one of those who stayed for the workshop and the reading. She said she gained knowledge she will take to people going through addiction recovery in Pembroke.

“I wanted to come here to see the way she teaches and to see if there’s anything I can use in my workshops,” Coronado said. “When you teach, it’s kinda fun to see the pedagogy of other people.”

Coronado works with Stop the Pain, a faith-based program focused on reducing the impact of substance use by sponsoring educational and awareness events, and by providing support to people trying to overcome addiction.

Latonya Agard, a fan of Green’s work and a pastor, drove from Fuquay-Varina to attend the workshop for “self care” and to hear Green speak in person.

“It was amazing,” Agard said. “This is something I wanted to do for myself.”

Agard said she will be using what she learned at the workshop in her church ministry. She took home several autographed books.

“I will be using it for work in pastoral counseling,” she said.

