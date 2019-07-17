Candidate filing at a standstill Wednesday

LAURINBURG — No new candidates filed Wednesday for the upcoming municipal election and there are only two more days left to file.

The Laurinburg Exchange did not hear from the Board of Elections on Wednesday afternoon on whether anyone had filed before deadline, but no new candidates presented any information to the paper.

Since filing began on Friday, there have been a total of 17 candidates who have decided to run for office. Those wishing to file still have six days still to file for the positions.

There are still several seats that do not have any candidates for the ballong including the mayor seats for both Wagram and Maxton as well as the three seats for East Laurinburg town commissioners.

Filing will run every day until Friday at noon for those who wish to run for the open seats. Those who are wishing to run can file at the Board of Elections Office on Cronly Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Absentee by mail requests will begin on Oct. 6 with election day on Nov. 5. A photo ID is not required for this election.

East Laurinburg town commissioners, three seats

— No one has filed for this position as of Tuesday.

Maxton mayor

— No one has filed for this position as of Tuesday.

Wagram mayor

— No one has filed for this position as of Tuesday

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_2019_Election_logo-7.jpg

Deadline to file is Friday