Break-in

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Polar Bridge Road reported to the police department on Monday that someone broke into the residence and stole a 42-inch TV, a credit card, a tote bag, a birth certificate, a deed of residence, a marriage license, wheat pennies and a change container.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Red Springs reported to the police department on Monday that she had lost her phone in the Washington Park area and using Find My iPhone she was able to track it to the Walmart ECO kiosk where someone had deposited it for cash.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG —A resident of Jackson Street reported to the police department on Monday that she left her 2009 Nissan Versa on U.S. 401 after running out of gas when she returned to get her car she noticed that someone had keyed it causing $500 damage.

LAURINBURG —A resident of Lakeshore Drive in Wagram reported to the police department on Monday that while parked on East Scotsdale Road someone broke the window of his 2016 Jeep Patriot causing $150 damage.

LAURINBURG —A resident of McGirts Bridge Road reported to the police department on Tuesday that when he went to his 2010 BMW in the morning he found that the passenger window had $200 damage likely from a BB-gun or low caliber handgun.

Found property

LAURINBURG — The owner of a property on Warren Avenue was checking up the residence when he noticed a black ATV in the yard that he didn’t own. He called police who ran the serial number but it did not come back stolen. Officers took the ATV and currently have possession of it and will release it to the owner with proper paperwork.

