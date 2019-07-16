Church bus gets vandalized

Courtesy photo Vandals reportedly tossed rocks at a church bus parked in Laurel Hill recently. A reward is being offered for information. Courtesy photo Vandals reportedly tossed rocks at a church bus parked in Laurel Hill recently. A reward is being offered for information.

LAURINBURG – A bus owned by Multitudes Church was vandalized Sunday night while it was parked at their Laurel Hill campus on Malloy Avenue.

Security cameras caught images of three individuals on bicycles, throwing rocks at the bus at 10:10 pm. Windows throughout the bus were broken.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, there was an estimated $800 damage done to the bus, which was most likely done by the suspects throwing rocks. In the past, the bus was used for the church’s “Camp Can Do.”

A $300 cash reward is being offered for the person that can correctly identify the people involved. Any tips given will be kept anonymous. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at 910-277-3385.

Courtesy photo Vandals reportedly tossed rocks at a church bus parked in Laurel Hill recently. A reward is being offered for information. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_index.jpg Courtesy photo Vandals reportedly tossed rocks at a church bus parked in Laurel Hill recently. A reward is being offered for information.