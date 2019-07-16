LAURINBURG — Friday evening will offer several hours of free family entertainment when the Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concert series presents Sonic Spectrum from 6 to 9 p.m. in downtown Laurinburg, followed by the movie, “Incredibles 2,” immediately after the concert.

The movie is being presented by the Scotland County Parks and Recreation Department. It will be shown on the side of the A.B. Gibson Center at the Outdoor Art Garden — weather permitting.

“Incredibles 2” is a Walt Disney Studios movie directed by Brad Bird and starring Craig T. Nelson, Holley Hunter and Samuel L. Jackson.

Those who come can bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, but organizers ask that no coolers or pets get brought. There may be concessions available.

For questions or information, call Jeff Maley at 910-277-2588.

At A.B. Gibson Center after concert