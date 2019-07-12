Ross named to membership in esteemed organization

ATLANTA — A Scotland County student has been honored by the National Society of High School Scholars.

Antria K. Ross of Laurinburg was notified on July 5 that she had been selected by the NSHSS to become a member of the organization, which recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

“On behalf of the NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Antria has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said NSHSS Founder and Chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prize. “Antria is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”

Those sentiments were echoed by NSHSS President James W. Lewis.

“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” Lewis said. “We aim to help students like Antria build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”

Ross is the daughter of Ninotchka McCoy. She is a rising senior at Scotland High.