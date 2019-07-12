Poetry workshop to kick off Book’Em

Green Green

LUMBERTON — For one day only, NC Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green will both lead a poetry workshop and read her works at Robeson Community College. Both events are free and open to the public. This day of poetry serves as the kick-off for Book ‘Em 2019.

Jaki Shelton Green is the first black and third woman to be appointed as the North Carolina Poet Laureate. When he appointed her in 2018, Gov. Copper stated that, “Jaki Shelton Green brings a deep appreciation of our state’s diverse communities to her role as an ambassador of North Carolina literature. Jaki’s appointment is a wonderful new chapter in North Carolina’s rich literary history.”

The workshop to be held on Wednesday, “Building Community through Writing and Art,” will focus on the stories we need to tell whether they were told to us or the stories we remember. These stories reveal how communities have survived. In the workshop, participants will explore the color and shapes of stories as well as their musicality.

The workshop will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. in Building 14. Registration is required as space is limited to 25 participants.

Later that day at 1pm, the public is welcome to attend a session in which Green will read her work and speak about poetry. The open session will be held in the Workforce Development Building, BB&T Room. The event is free.

This project is made possible in part by funding from the North Carolina Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The poetry workshop is sponsored by the Robeson County Public Library and North Carolina Humanities Council. The reading is sponsored by the Robeson County Arts Council, Book ‘Em and Robeson Community College.

Book ‘Em is a one-day event that brings together more than 40 authors, publishers, literary agents and publicists under one roof. The event is open to the public and is free for attendees, participating authors and presenters. The mission of the Book ‘Em Foundation is to raise public awareness of the correlation between high illiteracy rates and high crime rates. Proceeds from this one-day event are used to increase literacy rates for citizens of all ages and reduce crime. Book ‘Em will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at Robeson Community College.

