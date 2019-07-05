Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Lees Mill Road reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons had kicked in the side door causing $100 damage then proceeded to steal $20 in change and a Woodstock .22-caliber rifle valued at $100.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Shannon Drive in Laurel Hill reported to the police department on Wednesday that unknown persons broke into her Jeep Wrangler while it was parked on South Turnpike Road. The suspects stole a wallet with credit cards, gift cards, drivers license and social security card.

LAURINBURG — Food Lion in Scotland Crossing reported to the police department on Thursday that a white male came into the store and stole an assortment of meat and a black shopping basket from the store. Officers were unable to locate the individual.

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Prince Street reported to the police department Friday that when she came out to her 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt, the back window had been shattered causing $150 damage. Officers believe the use of a blunt object was the cause of the damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Raleigh Street reported to the police department on Friday that someone had shot her residence with a bb-gun damaging two windows and a glass storm door totaling $250 in damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Welch Street reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons had cause $150 damage to the passenger window of her 2017 Hyundai Sonata. Officers believe the use of a blunt object was the cause of the damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Sunset Drive reported to the police department on Friday that someone had used a bb-gun to shot the driver’s side window of their 2000 Chevrolet Silverado causing $150 damage.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — Ed’s Tire reported to the police department on Wednesday that the business had sent a check for over $2,000 to Interstate Batteries in June and the checks had been cleared. The business then was contacted by Interstate Batteries and told they still had a balance on the account and it was discovered the checks had been taken and cashed by someone other than Interstate Batteries.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Krisma Staggers, 30, of Kinston Street was arrested Wednesday for failure to appear. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Larry Quick, 19, of Wiley Circle was arrested Thursday for an order for arrest for failure to appear. He was given a $250 bond.

LAURINBURG — Cedric Gibson, 37, of Queensdale Street was arrested Thursday for failure to appear for felony possession of scheudle I controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle and dwelling, exceeding the speed limit, leaving a vehicle unattended, open container and resist, delay, obstruct. He was given a $16,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Montressa Alston, 29, of West End was arrested Thursday for assault with a deadly weapon. She wasn’t given a bond.

