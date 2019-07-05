Police looking for Fourth of July robbers

LAURINBURG — City police are looking for two males after a robbery on Independence Day.

Police responded to the Family Dollar at the Northside Square at 9:03 a.m. on July 4. Upon arrival officers spoke to the 20-year-old employee who told them that the store had just opened when the men came in.

According to the report, the men were wearing black hoodies with red toboggans and their faces covered. The employee told officers they drew handguns and pointed the guns at him demanding money.

The two stole an undisclosed amount of money from the register and an undisclosed amount of cigarettes before fleeing behind the Food Lion.

The investigation is currently under investigation.