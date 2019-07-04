WAGRAM — Golf carts and vehicles were decorated with red, white and blue as residents celebrated the Fourth of July in the Deercroft Community Parade on Thursday.

The event was held in partnership with Firewise.

The National Fire Protection Association’s Firewise program teaches people how to adapt to living with wildfire and encourages neighbors to work together and take action now to prevent losses.

Residents woke up early to register and join in the fun at 8:30 a.m., where the National Anthem was sung. Around 150 people gathered at the clubhouse and others simply walked out on their porches to see a line of local officials, family and friends ride through the neighborhood.

The parade began at 9 a.m., lead by Rep. Garland Pierce, the Springhill Fire Department, the NC Forestry Service, Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey and staff, and Scotland County Director of Emergency Services Roylin Hammond.

“I was delighted to be asked to be the grand marshal in the Deercroft Community Parade,” said Pierce. “They do a great job showing their patriotic spirit and it reminds the youth of the freedoms that we enjoy.”

Twenty-five golf carts, five cars and a few bicyclers followed the parade leaders in a loop around the community to celebrate the holiday closer to home.

Three judges picked the top three best decorated golf carts. The winners were:

Most Patriotic, first place — Beth Christiansen and family

Most Creative, second place — Madison Johnson and family

Best Display of Flags, third place — Bob Callegan and family

Parade Coordinator Joy Cloninger raffled off gift baskets to the crowd and announced the winners.

“People are finding out about our little community through realtors and online which is really exciting,” said Cloninger. “It’s a quiet and safe community .”

The event also held a Fun Run, where Tyler Callegan won first place, Hayden Callegan took second and Maggie Feltman placed third.

Deercroft community has held the event with Firewise for 11 years, but president of the Deercroft Housing Authority, Bill Cooke, said the parade started with children in the area a while ago.

“We are proud that we have done this over 25 years,” said Cooke. “We wanted to recognize the foundation of the country and it gives a sense of community. It started with children riding bikes in the parking lot and it has evolved to include community leaders like State Rep. Garland Pierce, the Sheriffs Department and many more We are pleased with the partners who come and support.”

While residents enjoyed refreshments of hot dogs and watermelon, Firewise information tables were set up so residents could learn how to protect their property against wildfires.

“We became a Firewise community about 12 years ago and we try to do things to ensure the safety and prevent wildfires,” said Jerry Gaskill, chairman of the Firewise committee. “Firewise is aimed at preventing wildfires and we try to make the community properties and individual properties safe as possible to prevent wildfires.”

Residents later participated in pool activities, a flag golf tournament, and fireworks at Lake Deercroft Beach.

For information about Firewise, visit www.firewise.org.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or jpembrick@laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com.

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_dcp5.jpg https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_dcp4.jpg https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_dcp3.jpg https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_dcp1.jpg https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_dc11.jpg https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_dc10.jpg