Storyteller brings lessons for children

LAURINBURG — The Fourth of July holiday didn’t stop the children from coming out to be brought into the world of stories by Scotland County’s own Tyris Jones.

On Wednesday, a small crowd of children and parents gathered in the morning to listen to Jones take them from Scotland County to Lousiana and Africa through his stories.

Jones spoke on stories from his old childhood, of his great-grandmother sweeping her dirt yard to the story of Anansi the Spider. Each story had a meaning, varying from no matter how small you are you can do it to respecting your elders — along with the message of it’s always important to read.

“I want them to get the sense of creativity and imagination, exploring the mind and taking yourself to places you’ve never been,” Jones said. “And to show them the importance of reading.”

During his show, Jones explained to the children that, while some of his stories came from his own head, many of them come from old library books that he found that he’s adapted into the skits.

“Tyris is a great local resource within himself,” said Youth Services Librarian Lynnette Butler. “He’s so entertaining to watch and he had such a great message for the kids.”

Throughout the summer the library has put on various events ranging from snakes alive to having actors come in to put on an anti-bullying play. Coming up next is the Carolina Raptor Center which will present the “Predators of the Sky” program at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The program allows the children to learn about native North Carolina wildlife in closer proximity than they would be able to get in the wild.

While like all the events the program is free to the public but it is required that those wishing to attend to reserve a seat with the library due to the program involving live birds.

“So far our overall stats have been higher than they were last year,” Butler said. “We’re ahead of the curve this year with around 200 more attendees than last year without looking at the most recent program… We’re gaining a lot of good traction with all our programs currently so we’re hoping we’ll be able to expand on them more in the future.”

For information on all the events, call the library at 910-276-0563.

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1__DSC6803.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1__DSC6799.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1__DSC6789.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1__DSC6825.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1__DSC6822.jpg