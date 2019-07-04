Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of Montclair Drive reported to the police department on Tuesday that unknown persons had broken into a storage unit causing $200 damage and stole $350 worth of children’s ride-on toys and bicycles and a $250 push-lawnmower.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of South Carolina reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had stolen his 2002 white Buick while he was at his mother’s residence on Wiley Circle. There is a person of interest in the case.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Morgan Circle reported to the police department on Tuesday that someone had stolen a trailer and propane take valued at $2,600 from the residence. Both were located in the county after the suspect has sold them to another individual. There is a person of interest.

ID Theft

LAURINBURG — A Florida resident contacted Laurinburg police on Monday after learning that someone had been able to obtain her information and used it to spend $1,316 at Lumbee River EMC and at Verizon Wireless in Laurinburg between January and March of this year.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Tiffany Douglas, 29 of Old Wire Road, Laurel Hill, was arrested Tuesday for simple assault and communicating threats. She was released on a written promise to appear.

