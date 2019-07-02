It has been a while since I’ve done a salmon recipe, mainly because every single time I’ve made it I end up cooking it the exact same way — and lately it’s been “Honey, lemon and garlic marinated salmon.” I love it.

The honey gives the salmon a sweet flavoring while the lemon gives the salmon more flavor. Then there’s the garlic, but I don’t think I can really cook much without adding garlic because I love garlic.

This is a very simple recipe, as well, and you only have to cook the salmon for around 10 minutes, so it’s very easy to throw on the stove when you come home from work.

I have also tried this both by baking it in the oven and by “grilling” it on the stove, and I prefer the stove method because it gives the salmon a nice crispy outside — you don’t get that by baking it. I have tried to achieve the crisp outside via broiling it in the oven, but every single time I try to do that I end up overcooking the salmon.

Here we go.

***

Ingredients …

2 salmon fillets

1 cup of honey

1/2 cup of lemon juice

2 tablespoons of garlic

1 teaspoon of olive oil

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

Add honey, lemon juice and garlic into a bowl then mix. Add to a small Ziploc bag that will fit both salmon fillets. Add the salmon and let sit in the fridge for 4 to 8 hours depending.

Remove from fridge and heat a pan on medium heat with olive oil. Place fillets in the pan and top with salt and pepper.

Cook for 4 to 5 minutes on each side depending on the thickness of the salmon. Move the salmon around slightly every few minutes to prevent sticking.

Once salmon is cooked move to a plate and enjoy.