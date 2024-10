The city of Laurinburg will hold its 17th annual Fourth of July fireworks display at Pate Stadium on the campus of Scotland High on Thursday. Gates will open at 7:30 p.m., fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m. Scotland High School Band Boosters will be selling hot dogs, snacks and drinks.

https://laurinburgexch.wpenginepowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_fireworks-file1.jpg