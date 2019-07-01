Break-in

WAGRAM — A resident of Hiddenite reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that while staying on Indian Reservation Road someone broke into her vehicle, causing $1,300 in damage.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Biggs Street reported to the police department Sunday that unknown persons had broken into the home by causing $100 in damage to the back door. Nothing was reported missing.

LAURINBURG — A resident of McKay Street reported to the police department Sunday that someone had stole two phone chargers from their vehicle valued at $30. There is a person of interest.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Ashton Drive reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that someone had caused $1,500 in damage to the car windows and stole $20 from the vehicle.

Larceny

LAUREL HILL — A resident of Old Wire Road reported to the sheriff’s office on Saturday that someones had stolen a Chevy work van, two 18 volt LED flood lights, two batteries for the flood lights and a driver drill totalling $8,350.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Ashton Drive reported to the sheriff’s office on Sunday that unknown persons had stolen her 2015 Chrysler Town and Country valued at $15,000

Vandalism

LAURINBURG — A resident of Terrace Circle reported to the police department on Thursday that someone had attempted to break into the residence, causing $150 damage to the door frame.

Fraud

LAURINBURG — A resident of Stratford Drive reported to the police department on Thursday that she had misplaced her credit card at Walmart and someone had picked it up before spending $1,300 at various stores in town.

Assault

LAURINBURG — Police responded to Kelly Friday morning after a call of a disturbance. Upon arrival officers located a woman in the middle of the street causing a disturbance. When she saw them, she ran into a home and officers followed her. Inside the residence she was striking a male victim and officers had to separate them while the female was threatening the male. Tanasha McRae, 35, was arrested for domestic assault and given no bond.

Officers went back to the home Friday evening and arrested the victim, 37-year-old Damien Lewis, for disorderly house and also gave the charge to McRae. They both received a $500 bond for the charge.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Cedric Gibson, 37, of Hasty Road was arrested Friday for felony possession of schedule I controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, resisting arrest, possession of open container or alcohol, exceeding the posted speed and leaving a vehicle unattended. He was given a $8,000 along with another $400 for child support.

LAURINBURG — Shirley Waters, 58, of Main Street was arrested Saturday for communicating threats. She was given a $500 bond.

LAURINBURG — Jonathan Bryant, 33, of Pembroke was arrested Sunday for assault on a female. He wasn’t given a bond.

LAURINBURG — Kadedra Ellison, 22, of Kennedy Street was arrested Sunday for second degree trespassing. She was given a $300 bond.

LAURINBURG — Kidjah Ingram, 25, of Hunter Drive was arrested Monday for injury to personal property and second degree trespassing. She was given a $1,000 bond.

