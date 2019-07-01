Two from sheriff’s office receive hostage/crisis certifications

Hunt Hunt Smith Smith

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office recently had two of its own certified as hostage and crisis negotiators.

Chief Deputy Eddie Smith and Capt. John Hunt were both certified on Friday after completing the basic hostage and crisis negotiations course.

The course is designed to prepare law enforcement professionals based off of fundamentals developed by the FBI and guidelines from the National Council of Negotiation Associations.

The course consisted of practice, role-play and scenario-based training having officers act as a hostage/crisis negotiator or a team member on a negotiations team.

Smith and Hunt were taught to understand the premise of a hostage/crisis negotiations, to recognize elements of successful crisis negotiations, apply common crisis negotiation terms, recognize and apply basic communication skills to crisis negotiations, understand the fundamentals of pre-incident planning, learn to establish command and control during a crisis incident, recognize the phases of crisis negotiations, recognize and mitigate the value of intelligence during a crisis, serve as a member and document crisis negotiations team activities, apply techniques for negotiating with mentally ill subjects and apply effective intervention techniques for suicidal subjects.

