Cross Pointe offers firework parking

LAURINBURG — Cross Pointe Church offers free parking and will host a hot dog sale for Fourth of July fireworks Thursday.

Located across the street from Pate Stadium at Scotland High School, where last year over 1,000 people parked to enjoy the fireworks.

The church will be selling hot dog plates for $5 along with drinks and chips starting at 6 p.m. and going until 8 p.m.

It’s the 17th annual Fourth of July fireworks put on by the City of Laurinburg with the fireworks set to begin around 9:15 p.m. but the time is dependant on light conditions

Cross Pointe Church is located at 200 N. Wilkinson Drive in Laurinburg.