Fire chief set to retire in August

LAURINBURG — After more than 20 years serving with the Laurinburg Fire Department and more than 30 years serving the city of Laurinburg government, Fire Chief Randy Gibson will be retiring at the end of August.

Gibson began his work in public safety at the age of 18 working for the Laurinburg Police Department as a telecommunicator and began volunteering as a firefighter. Four years later, in 1994, a position opened full-time at the fire department for a fire engineer and Gibson has stayed with the department since — but his calling for public safety came before the age of 18.

“My time with the city actually started when I was 14 with the Police Explorer program,” Gibson said. “I was with the program until I turned 18 and got the job as a telecommunicator. So from a young age, I realized public safety was where I wanted to be.”

One thing the fire chief added is that he will miss the brotherhood of the job and being able to work and interact with the community.

“The North Carolina Fire Service is a brotherhood of close-knit men and women and I’ll truly miss working with them,” Gibson said. “I’ll miss being able to work with the public and the citizens. Over the years I’ve come in contact with so many members of the community whether it was from fire safety classes or doing a fire inspection I’ll miss being able to go out and interact with the public.”

Over his years in the fire department, the one thing that Gibson has seen a change in is that of the equipment. Many of the changes include better equipment thanks to technology that allow for the firefighters to be safer in the field along with techniques on how to put out the fires.

Gibson added with the change in better equipment has made everything more efficient and safer for the firefighters.

Currently, the Laurinburg Fire Department is operating out of the south-side station after the north station — which acted as the main station — was damaged during Hurricane Florence.

“We’ve been working with the state and federal resources to obtain grants to provide funding to renovate the north station or to build a new station out of the floodplain,” Gibson said. “That’s been a hardship right now and we’re hopeful that we could receive funding to work on it.”

The position for fire chief is advertised on the city of Laurinburg’s website.

For information on the job, the listing can be found at www.laurinburg.org/careers.

