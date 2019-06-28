Cooper vetoes GOP budget

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed the Republican state budget bill that he calls an “astonishing failure of common sense and common decency.”

Cooper vetoed the measure Friday afternoon, a few hours after explaining his decision to do so at an Executive Mansion news conference attended by supporters. The veto came less than 24 hours after the House and Senate gave final approval to the two-year spending plan.

“The idea that the governor is now crafting a compromise proposal is difficult to take seriously, because we’ve been asking him to give us specifics since mid-June and he has refused,” said Sen. Phil Berger, R-Richmond. “We didn’t need to go past the budget deadline, but the governor has made sure we will.

“This is and always was about Medicaid expansion,” he added, “… so he can satisfy his far left base.”

Scotland County House Rep. Garland Pierce (D-Wagram) looked at the budget proposal differently.

“Instead of negotiating a real compromise, legislative Republicans have forced through a bad budget that prioritizes corporate tax cuts and special interest earmarks over teacher pay, fails to close the health coverage gap and refuses to allow families to decide whether to invest in a bond for much-needed school construction,” he said.

He added that the budget prioritizes the wrong things.

“There’s more to negotiating than bringing a bag of biscuits,” Pierce said. “Republicans need to quit playing politics and return to the negotiating table. When they are ready to talk, Gov. Cooper has committed to working to reach a compromise.”

Under North Carolina law, there is no shut down during a budget impasse and since taking power, legislative Republicans have passed budgets after July 1 five times. Republicans have always defended their delays saying it’s important to get the job done right. Now they need to follow that advice and meet Governor Cooper at the negotiating table.

“It’s long past time to expand Medicaid in North Carolina and help 500,000 North Carolinians access affordable health care,” Pierce said. “Democrats will keep pushing for this important priority.

Now the bill is back at the General Assembly. Republicans will attempt to override it, but success appears unlikely, given only a few Democrats in the House voted for the GOP plan this week. That would mean Cooper will have a larger role in subsequent negotiations.

The Laurinburg Exchange contributed to this story.