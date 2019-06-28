Outreach group hosts plate sale fundraiser

LAURINBURG — The Total Woman Ministry Outreach and Leading Ladies had chicken salad plates continuously going out the door Friday afternoon.

The women hosted the plate sale at the American Legion Post 50 building to raise money for the “Time for Me” Women’s Conference being held Sept. 20-21 at Union Grove Baptist Church. The event is open to anyone in the community and will feature praise and worship on Friday with workshops on that Saturday.

Ages 13 and up are invited to attend the workshop with different seminars for different ages like teens learning about social media safety and self-esteem while older women will hear about chronic diseases and financial tips.

The event is free and fundraisers like the plate sale help off-set the costs for the women.

“We have women from various churches around the community,” said Rev. Essie Davis who has been leading the event. “We’re looking forward to the upcoming event and bringing out people in the community.”

Davis added that H and H Drive-in Restaurant out of Maxton provided the chicken salad while members of the outreach donated other food items such as the cake, chips and soda.

The group also delivered to those who ordered five or more plates.

For information on the “Time for Me” conference or to reserve a seat, contact the Rev. Essie Davis at 910-361-0172.

