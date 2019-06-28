CALLAN’S CAREER CELEBRATED

LAURINBURG — For one brief moment Tuesday evening, Sandy Callan stood in the middle of the Storytelling and Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg and just looked at the scene around him. What he saw was a room filled with his community family — those from the school district, city council, elections board, county commissioners, civic clubs, local organizations and beyond.

All there for him.

The event was sponsored by WLNC Radio, where Callan worked for 31 years before stepping into retirement as of Saturday. During those years, Callan has established himself as the father of Scotland County news reporting with a reputation that those in attendance Tuesday used numerous adjectives to describe.

Gary Gallman, the owner of WLNC who worked with Callan over the past 20 years, hesitated when asked about his thoughts on Callan.

“Words can’t express how we all feel about Sandy,” Gallman said. “His integrity has been the biggest asset, and we’ve become good friends as well as co-workers.

“He’s been so invaluable to WLNC and, in many respects, he has been the face of the radio station,” he added.

Integrity was perhaps the most-repeated word used.

“Sandy has built a reputation of integrity, honesty, trustworthiness and reliability,” said Kenny Fore, an on-air personality at WLNC. “So when he asks the hard questions, people know they can talk with him. I’ve really learned a lot from Sandy just watching him do his thing.”

Justin McNickle, the sports director for WLNC, also said Callan has taught him a lot.

“He may not even know he was teaching me, but he’s been a big influence for me,” McNickle said. “Just the way he went about his business was impressive to see.”

Another co-worker for the radio station, Dorothy Tyson, said she’s grown close to Callan over the 10 years they’ve worked together.

“He and I have had a lot of interesting conversations,” she said. “He’s a great teacher. My husband and I really love Sandy and he will be missed.”

But it was hardly only co-workers who couldn’t give Callan enough accolades.

“He wasted no time forcing me out of my comfort zone with that recorder of his,” said Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. “But he always made it easy … and made me sound smarter than I really am.”

“He is one of those voices and faces that … I just can’t remember a time when Sandy’s not been around,” said Meredith Bounds, public information officer with Scotland County Schools. “His love of the community shows every day.”

A number of elected officials also offered their recognition of Callan’s career.

“Sandy has been a gift to Laurinburg and Scotland County,” said Mary Jo Adams, mayor pro tem for Laurinburg. “We’ve all gotten used to hearing his voice in the mornings and seeing him at events. Not having that will take some getting used to for a lot of us.”

“Sandy is a reporter who can be depended on to be accurate and accommodating,” said Bob Davis, chairman of the County Board of Commissioners. “Someone will fill his shoes, but he can’t be replaced. He’s one of a kind.”

Mid-way through Tuesday’s gathering, Callan was called to the front of the room to stand with Gallman — who thanked the crowd for coming to show their appreciation for Callan’s 31 years. But he also had another reason.

“Because Rep. Garland Pierce had to be in Raleigh in session (with the General Assembly), I am honored to be able to present this award to Sandy,” Gallman said. The award was the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest civilian honor bestowed by North Carolina’s governor.

Callan was visibly surprised and shaken by the award.

“The town has gone absolutely crazy giving me all this attention and now the state has, too,” Callan said. “I appreciate all this, but I’m not one for the limelight if I can help it.

“The good Lord has blessed me all these years,” he added. “I’m really going to miss the people — and I truly cherish all the friendships.”

Pierce was able to send along his thoughts on Callan.

“I would like to personally thank Sandy for his dedication to his career in radio,” he said. “He truly has been a professional journalist, and his professionalism always allowed others to tell their side of the story, without imposing his opinion into the story.

“For the past 15 years, I welcomed the call from Sandy every Friday morning as he inquired for the Raleigh update.” Pierce added. “He is always excited and upbeat about a new day. And from one military veteran to another, job well done! Thank you for your service to your country and your community.”

Callan was asked if there was a story that stood out for him during his 31 years. Although he said the Scotch Meadows fire came to mind, he added that “there are just too many to even select a top 10.”

But if there is a No. 1 in Callan’s heart, there is no doubt it’s his wife Betty — and vice versa.

“I just love that man so much,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed hearing him every day on the radio and I’m so proud of him. I can see how people feel about the work he’s done over the years, but he’s an even better husband.”

Callan was also presented with an appreciation award from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday to go along with all the awards he’s been presented over the past few weeks.

Callan’s last day with WLNC was Friday, but …

“We still hope he might do some things for us along the way,” Gallman said.

