Maples sworn in as superintendent

HAMLET — Jeff Maples was sworn in as the new superintendent of Richmond County Schools on Thursday after serving as the interim since Jan. 1.

Maples has worked for Richmond County Schools for about 12 years. He’s been a teacher, assistant principle, principle, assistant superintendent of human resources, and more. He was accompanied by his wife, Deborah Maples, during his swearing in ceremony.

Maples said in an interview after the ceremony that he felt his time as interim superintendent was successful and that feels “honored” and “humbled” to have been named to the position.

“I went out and met a lot of teachers, talked to them about the calendars and what is important to them,” Maples said of why he was chosen. “I met with a lot of student groups: the senate at the high school, the teacher cadets at the high school, the SGA at early college and I got a lot of feedback from the students and teachers.

“I think they appreciate I’ve been really visible and approachable,” he continued. “The students and the teachers said, ‘Just be you, Jeff. Just be you’ and I appreciate that.”

Now picking up where he left off, Maples said he plans to revisit the school calendar, look for new opportunities for small-group instruction and to personalize the learning for students.

The school system is working on more ways to support the emotional and social health of its students who have been through traumatic experiences in the hopes that this will, among other things, improve attendance rates, according to Maples.

“Attendance is something we have to work on,” he said.

Maples will also continue to work on career and technical education pathways to help students that graduate from Richmond Senior High School be prepared for the next steps after graduation, whether that be further education or joining the work force.

“If they want to go to the job force, we have prepared them for that,” Maples said. “Whether it’s college, the military or starting a career, it’s to prepare them for what is going to work for them.”

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_web1_DSC_0007-640×381.jpg