School resource officers attend Secret Service workshop

LAURINBURG — Three of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers attended a workshop hosted by the United States Secret Service.

Lt. Donald Flowers, Sgt. Sheronica Smith and Deputy Daryl Ford all attended the Tuesday workshop held at the USSS Charlotte Field Office at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Training Academy.

“Congratulation to Lt. Flowers, Sgt. Smith, and Deputy Ford for their dedication on being proactive in their training,” said Sheriff Ralph Kersey in a Facebook post. “Job well done. Working hard to keep our schools safe.”

The officers learned about the prevention of school violence featuring experts from the USSS National Threat Assessment Center, which had recently completed a study of prior school attacks in the United States to help prevent future ones from occurring.

Based on the NTAC report and findings the USSS used its threat assessment expertise to develop a threat assessment process for schools to enable the identification, assessment and management of students who may pose a risk of violence.

The free workshop was part of the USSS national roll-out of the study titled “Enhancing School Safety Using a Threat Assessment Model – An Operational Guide for Preventing Targeted School Violence” and is one of the first of its kind in the United States.

