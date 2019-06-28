Scotland County joins Pioneer Strategies as account coordinator

LELAND — Zach Drennan, a Scotland County native and graduate of the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, has joined Pioneer Strategies, a Brunswick County-based public relations agency, as an account coordinator.

“Zach Drennan’s enthusiasm, creativity and attention to detail will strengthen our ability to provide our clients with the responsive service they expect, said Frank Williams, president of Pioneer Strategies. “We are excited to welcome Zach to our team and look forward to a great future working with him.”

“I’m excited to be part of the team at an up-and-coming, growing agency,.” said Drennan, “This position will allow me to utilize my skills, education and work ethic to help our clients achieve their communication goals. I’m eager to get started.”

Drennan graduated from UNCW in May of 2018 with a bachelor of arts in communication studies. He was a member of the UNCW Campus Conduct and Academic Honor Boards and served as the Seahawk Village Vice President of Public Relations for the UNCW Residence and Housing Association.

Drennan previously worked as member of the university’s Campus Life Event Staff, fulfilling multiple roles as shift leader, event technician and event manager. He later worked as multi-media communication specialist for theArtWorks™, an art gallery, art village and event venue in downtown Wilmington’s South Front Street District.

He is a 2014 graduate of Scotland High School in Laurinburg. Zach and his wife Brianna live in Rocky Point.

