Photo courtesy of Kathleen Wallace

Donny is a 2-year-old neutered male. He loves getting scratched behind the ears or petted so much that he will melt into your hand. Are you tired of those guys that talk only about themselves? Well, you are in luck! Donny is a guy of few words and is content to watch the world go on it’s merry way while he cat naps in a cozy spot or is easily entertained by your conversation. He has received all of his vaccines, including rabies, and doesn’t bring his own posse (he has been treated for ticks and fleas). Visit Donny at the Laurinburg Petsense. Donny’s adoption fee is $75 and includes his neuter, introductory vaccines, including rabies, microchip and flea/heartworm preventative.