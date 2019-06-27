Students showcase learned CTE skills

LAURINBURG — Rising seventh-, eighth-, ninth- and 10th-graders got to show off their skills to parents and teachers on Thursday at the CTE Summer Camp Showcase.

From Monday to Thursday, more than 70 students went back to school to learn more about the career technical education that Scotland County Schools offer. The students were able to choose two courses ranging from welding, agriculture, culinary arts, digital media, business, health science, computer science and more.

“All the students have been having a lot of fun,” said CTE Coordinator Felicia Ingram. “They’ve all really enjoyed it. They were able to choose that if they really liked one of the classes they could just stay in it but we had a lot of them going to both and enjoying both their classes.”

This is the second year Scotland County Schools has offered the CTE Summer Camp to students and Ingram added, with the camp, there has been an increase in the CTE classes during the school year.

“We as teachers are seeing them in the classes more and more,” Ingram said. “They’re discovering different things that will help them no matter where they go in life.”

Ingram hopes to expand the camp even more next year by adding robotics to the list of classes. Though she said that they’ll start preparing next year’s curriculum once school starts back and they’re able to hear from the students what they want to see at the camp.

“I’d really encourage the parents to have their kids come out, they won’t be disappointed,” Ingram said. “They will learn and have fun doing it. We offer transportation, breakfast, lunch and snacks for them and the students really enjoy themselves.”

One student who attended the event was rising eighth-grader Eli McRae, who participated in the digital media and maker camps and enjoyed both.

“We got to learn a lot of things like how to PhotoShop and how to do solder, which is basically putting the wires together,” McRae said. “Doing the PhotoShop was my favorite part, though.”

Throughout Thursday’s showcase students walked family members and staff through the different things they learned such as the steps to do chest compression, showing them the plants they planted that were for sale, how to fly a drone, plumbing and electrial work they had done and much more.

