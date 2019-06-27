City prepares for fireworks on the Fourth

LAURINBURG — The city of Laurinburg is preparing to host its 17th annual Fourth of July fireworks display at Pate Stadium next week.

This year’s show will have East Coast Pyrotechnics in charge of putting on a 20-minute light show at a cost to the city of $13,200 — an increase of $1,200 from last year.

Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for attendees. The fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m., but the start time is dependant on light conditions.

Spectators can park on nearby roads or in the parking lot of Cross Pointe Church, 200 S. Wilkinson Dr., and watch the show from the comfort of their vehicles or the bed of a truck.

The Scotland High School Band Boosters will be selling hot dogs, snacks and drinks.

Anyone with a health issue triggered by bright flashes, flickering lights, and loud noises, such as photosensitive epilepsy are advised to take precautions to protect themselves against these potential health risks.

For information, call Fire Chief Randy Gibson at 910-276-1811.

Other nearby events:

— The village of Pinehurst will be having a concert and firework show at the Pinehurst Harness Track on Wednesday. Starting at 6 p.m. there will be bounce houses and a large selection of food. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. There will also be a parade on July 4 at 10 a.m. at downtown Pinehurst Village.

— Lumberton’s annual Family Fourth Celebration will take place at Lumberton Senior High School’s Alton G. Brooks Stadium on Wednesday with a number of events. The free event will begin at 7:30 p.m. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

— Pembroke’s Fourth of July Summer Jam is set for 6 to 11 p.m. on Thursday. The Henry Berry Band will provide entertainment for the event that will take place at Milton R. Hunt Memorial Park.

— The Fourth of July Festivities in downtown Hamlet on Thursday will include bouncy houses for kids, Band Bristolina from Lexington, guitarist and singer John Peterson from Todd, a kids parade on Main Street (kids decorate your bike, wagon or tricycle), fun games for kids, food trucks and the fireworks display. Fun starts at 2 p.m.

— The Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra is performing at Festival Park on Monday in celebration of Independence Day. The concert will include patriotic and popular works to celebrate this holiday, complete with fireworks at the end. The fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m.

— Fort Bragg will host a spectacular Fourth of July show Thursday that will include some of the hottest musical acts, parachute free-fall demonstrations, the popular flag ceremony, fireworks, and food and beverages. The Fifth is an opening act prior to headliner 3 Doors Down. The event, which runs 3 to 10 p.m. at the Main Post Parade Field, is open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early due to heavy traffic flow.

