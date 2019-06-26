Local club installs new executive board

LAURINBURG — The Scottish Pilot Club of Laurinburg set a new course at its Installation Luncheon on Wednesday.

The members met at the Laurinburg Christian Church, where they conversed and enjoyed lunch catered by O’Shea’s on Main.

During the ceremonies, Georgia Mulee was named Pilot of the Year.

“She has done so much to organize the club’s activities,” said Debbie Quick, past president. “She keeps us going, is a joy to work with (and) she is a good leader.”

Mulee was speechless and accepted the award with a smile.

Barbara Mack was installed as president for the 2019-20 executive board.

Quick was honored with a president’s scrapbook and a dragonfly pin — as she already had a president’s pin — for leading the club after Hurricane Florence, which affected the club’s efforts over the past year.

“Through all the bad, she was calm, easygoing and kept us together,” said Mack, “Through the rain, she has led us through hurricanes, tropical storms, which led us to rescheduling our golf tournament. She is a prime example of keeping our truer course ever.”

Each member pledged to uphold their duties and then received a yellow rose.

“The long-stemmed yellow rose to all our incoming officers is to symbolize the spirit of a pilot, the opportunity to give to others and to this club,” said member Nancy Adcock.

The officers installed were:

President-elect — Sheila Swift

Treasurer — Carolyn Plitt

Recording Secretary — Debbie Wike

Corresponding Secretary — Ida Gill

Lead Director —Diana Johnston

Directors: Janice Davis, Betty Smith, Shirley Jones and Kathie Cox

In memoriam, the club put a single yellow rose for member Kyle Jordan, who recently passed away.

The club also recognized Zariah Ocean, who received a scholarship for college. She is a graduate of Scotland High and will be attending the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

The club also honored the local media for coverage of the club and their events. The Scottish Pilot Club will receive the Outstanding Club Visibility Award at the Pilot International Convention in July.

