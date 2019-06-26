A spicy change from chicken to turkey

Recently, thanks to my Pinterest scanning, I came across these turkey bowls that sounded delicious, so I chose to make them.

Fast forward … I forgot a key ingredient, so just hoped for the best and here we are with “Spicy Basil Turkey Bowls,” which involves a lot more than just sriracha and basil.

This recipe is for those of you who are wanting to eat a bit lighter and think, “ah, yes, let’s use turkey instead of ground beef.” However, next time I make this I think I’m going to go with using chicken. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy turkey, but this just wasn’t it for me. I loved the veggies that I used it in, but the turkey itself was a bit of a letdown. But I know plenty of people very much enjoy turkey — I apparently am just not one of them, so I’ll stick with my normal pallet of chicken next time.

It was nice to change it up a bit, however, so if you’re getting tired of beef or chicken I’d give this a try — or if you’re not a turkey person just switch it for chicken or beef.

Also I wouldn’t really call this like a “bowl dish” but Spicy Basil Turkey sounded weird to me. So if you want it to be more like a burrito bowl add some rice or if you don’t want carbs add some cauliflower rice — which is what the original recipe told you also how to make — but I’m not cutting carbs I was just too lazy rice with the meal.

***

Ingredients …

1 pound of ground turkey

1 bunch of bok choy

1 red pepper, sliced

1 cup of shredded carrots

2 teaspoons of avocado oil

2 teaspoons of sesame oil

1 teaspoon of fish sauce

1 tablespoon of ginger

2 tablespoon of garlic

4 tablespoons of basil

1 tablespoon of sriracha

1 cup of soy sauce

Salt and pepper

***

Directions …

Heat a pan on medium-high heat and add turkey, 1 teaspoon avocado oil, 2 tablespoons of basil, 1 tablespoon of sriracha, a tablespoon of garlic, 1/2 tablespoon of ginger 1/2 a teaspoon of fish sauce and 1/2 cup of soy sauce then add salt and pepper to taste. Cook for 3 to 5 minutes until turkey is browned then move to a plate, leaving what is left of the sauce.

Add the vegetables along with the the remainder of the ingredients and cook until bok choy is whiled and carrots are cooked through. Mix turkey back into the pan until everything is mixed together.

Move to a plate and serve.